Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 64 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $166.51 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.