Hock Ming Ting Sells 10,000 Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $43,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,612.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hock Ming Ting also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Hock Ming Ting sold 4,500 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $20,385.00.

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.71% of Trio-Tech International worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.