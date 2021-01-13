HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $2.50. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 3,147,116 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

