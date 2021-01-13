Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 7,600.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 331,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 360,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIMX. BidaskClub raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23 and a beta of 1.89. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $8.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.