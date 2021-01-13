Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the December 15th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HIHO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. 236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. Highway has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Highway from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

