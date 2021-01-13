Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.13

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.13 and last traded at $55.72, with a volume of 18893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. 140166 raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.
In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,764,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,625,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,782,000.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.
