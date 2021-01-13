Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.13

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.13 and last traded at $55.72, with a volume of 18893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. 140166 raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,764,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,625,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,782,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

