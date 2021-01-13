Hexavest Inc. Takes $81,000 Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Baozun by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Baozun by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun stock opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

