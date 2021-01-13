Hexavest Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,758 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 489,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 251,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 228,803 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,913,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,672,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $365,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $981,879.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,668. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.81 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $45.76.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

