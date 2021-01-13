Hexavest Inc. Makes New Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,507,000 after acquiring an additional 117,116 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 720.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,393,000 after acquiring an additional 716,715 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 69.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after acquiring an additional 185,553 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 226.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 431,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 299,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $30,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $74,924.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,836,889.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Longbow Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE:CHH opened at $107.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $110.18.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

