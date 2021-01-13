Hexavest Inc. Invests $27,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.07.

EMR opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $84.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

