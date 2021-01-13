Hexavest Inc. Has $43,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

