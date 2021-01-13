Hexavest Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,282 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRU. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,403 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRU opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.23. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.