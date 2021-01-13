Hexavest Inc. Cuts Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,905 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:WPM opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39.
Several brokerages have commented on WPM. Peel Hunt began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
