Hexavest Inc. Cuts Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,905 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WPM. Peel Hunt began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

