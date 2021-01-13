Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ HEPA opened at $2.21 on Monday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts anticipate that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $104,910 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

