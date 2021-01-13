Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F)’s (HEN3) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.20 ($107.29).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) stock opened at €89.56 ($105.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €88.01. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

