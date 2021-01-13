Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO.L) (LON:HEMO) Shares Gap Up to $8.15

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO.L) (LON:HEMO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $9.00. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO.L) shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 4,342,160 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80. The firm has a market cap of £35.64 million and a P/E ratio of -20.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.01.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell BM/HSC transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody and CAR-T therapy for eliminating relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukaemia, acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome; and Human Postnatal Hemogenic Endothelial Cells, a cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

