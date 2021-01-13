Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives $5.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 75,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,636. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 3.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $193.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

