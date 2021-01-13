Helium One Day Volume Reaches $971,410.00 (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. Helium has a total market cap of $91.60 million and approximately $971,410.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Helium token can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00003719 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00091868 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00015000 BTC.

About Helium

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,687,793 tokens. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Token Trading

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

