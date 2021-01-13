Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.00.

A number of research firms have commented on HELE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $215.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.54. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $230.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after buying an additional 475,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,189,000 after buying an additional 253,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,173,000 after buying an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,592,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after buying an additional 44,680 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

