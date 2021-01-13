Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HEINY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, December 14th. ING Group downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

HEINY stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. Heineken has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

