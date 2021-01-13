Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded by ING Group to Sell

ING Group downgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Heineken from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Heineken stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

