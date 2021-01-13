HEIDI (HDI) Market Capitalization Reaches $1,341.14

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, HEIDI has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. HEIDI has a total market cap of $1,341.14 and $16.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEIDI token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEIDI Token Profile

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

