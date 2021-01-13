HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Main First Bank raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 28,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.46.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

