Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Trading Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $35.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Healthcare Trust of America traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.28. Approximately 3,306,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,566,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HTA. BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 177.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

