Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) shares rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 10,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 37,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.07.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSAQ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the third quarter valued at $8,799,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the third quarter valued at $4,950,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the third quarter valued at $4,400,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the third quarter valued at $4,400,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter worth $3,300,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.