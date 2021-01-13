Head-To-Head Review: Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) & Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Red Lion Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Bally’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Red Lion Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Bally’s has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Lion Hotels has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bally’s and Red Lion Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $523.58 million 3.00 $55.13 million $1.81 28.46 Red Lion Hotels $114.29 million 0.76 -$19.03 million N/A N/A

Bally’s has higher revenue and earnings than Red Lion Hotels.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Red Lion Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16% Red Lion Hotels -27.18% -13.57% -9.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bally’s and Red Lion Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 1 1 0 2.50 Red Lion Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bally’s presently has a consensus target price of $58.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.89%. Red Lion Hotels has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Red Lion Hotels.

Summary

Bally’s beats Red Lion Hotels on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of September 30, 2020, it owned and operated nine casinos that comprise 10,359 slot machines, 300 gaming tables, 54 stadium gaming positions, 49 dining establishments, 26 bars, 1,290 hotel rooms, and 4 entertainment venues, as well as a horse racetrack. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands. As of December 31, 2019, it had a network of 1,056 franchised hotels, including a total of 66,700 rooms. The company was formerly known as WestCoast Hospitality Corporation and changed its name to Red Lion Hotels Corporation in September 2005. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

