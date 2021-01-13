Head-To-Head Comparison: W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) vs. Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Kemper alerts:

60.9% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kemper and W. R. Berkley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 0 0 2 1 3.33 W. R. Berkley 0 5 3 0 2.38

Kemper currently has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.80%. W. R. Berkley has a consensus target price of $68.57, indicating a potential upside of 1.96%. Given Kemper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than W. R. Berkley.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kemper and W. R. Berkley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $5.04 billion 1.03 $531.10 million $6.27 12.60 W. R. Berkley $7.90 billion 1.51 $681.94 million $3.03 22.19

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Kemper. Kemper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. R. Berkley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kemper pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. W. R. Berkley pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Kemper pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. R. Berkley pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and W. R. Berkley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper 8.58% 10.59% 3.22% W. R. Berkley 4.57% 7.55% 1.68%

Risk & Volatility

Kemper has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation, property casualty, general liability, professional liability, and excess and umbrella coverage insurance products; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; specialty environmental products for contractors, consultants, and property owners; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers directors and officers, and surety risk products, as well as products for life sciences and travel industries; coverage for excess liability, construction wrap-ups, and completed operations; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime and fidelity related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.