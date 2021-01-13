Head-To-Head Analysis: Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Solar Enertech has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Solar Enertech and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A Intel 28.10% 29.44% 15.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Solar Enertech and Intel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Enertech 0 0 0 0 N/A Intel 10 16 15 0 2.12

Intel has a consensus price target of $58.06, suggesting a potential upside of 9.05%. Given Intel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intel is more favorable than Solar Enertech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solar Enertech and Intel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intel $71.97 billion 3.03 $21.05 billion $4.87 10.93

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Enertech.

Summary

Intel beats Solar Enertech on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solar Enertech Company Profile

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls. The company markets its products primarily to solar panel installers, who incorporate those modules into their power generating systems that are sold to end-customers located in Europe, Australia, North America, and China. It markets its solar cells and modules under the SolarE brand name. The company was formerly known as Safer Residence Corporation and changed its name to Solar EnerTech Corp. in April 2006. Solar EnerTech Corp. was incorporated in 2004 is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products. The company also provides Internet of things products, including high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications; and computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, data analysis, localization, mapping, and driving policy technology. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. The company has collaborations with UC San Francisco's Center for Digital Health Innovation, Fortanix, and Microsoft Azure to establish a computing platform with privacy-preserving analytics to accelerate the development and validation of clinical algorithms; and Inventec Corporation. Intel Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

