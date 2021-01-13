HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

