HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 102,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 222,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

