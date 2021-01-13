HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 746 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 61,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 20.0% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total value of $11,877,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.75 on Tuesday, hitting $251.09. 25,163,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,977,215. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.57. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.24.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

