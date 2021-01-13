HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 590 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $240.75 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $244.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.74 and its 200 day moving average is $219.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

