HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,746.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,770.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,611.76. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

