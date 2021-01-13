HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after purchasing an additional 91,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 378,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,211,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.39.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $593,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,912,028 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $332.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.24 and a 200-day moving average of $239.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $78.70 and a 52-week high of $336.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

