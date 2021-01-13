HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Union Pacific by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.64. 3,225,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,877. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.49 and its 200-day moving average is $192.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.