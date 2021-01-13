Haven Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $587,179.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $46.97 million and $587,179.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.28 or 0.00009819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,402.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,028.45 or 0.03078966 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00395051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.14 or 0.01383560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.39 or 0.00620867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.33 or 0.00468028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00297304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00021275 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,322,819 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

