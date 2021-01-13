Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DUE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.68 ($38.45).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €34.66 ($40.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of €31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.26. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12 month high of €34.66 ($40.78).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

