Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.60.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $109.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average is $83.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,123,140.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,215 shares of company stock valued at $10,908,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $2,324,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

