Harrington Investments INC Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Harrington Investments INC cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

NYSE APD traded up $7.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,014. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.13.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

