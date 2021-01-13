Harrington Investments INC Sells 1,410 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison makes up 1.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 66.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

ED traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.61. 1,925,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,792. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.31.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.61.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

