Harrington Investments INC Sells 115 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.22. 1,201,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.17. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $304.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

