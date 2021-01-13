Harrington Investments INC Has $546,000 Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Harrington Investments INC lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Trex were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Trex by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Trex by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

TREX traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $92.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,909. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.43.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

