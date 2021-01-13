Harrington Investments INC Has $1.51 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,055 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in eBay by 392.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,184,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,428. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $654,339 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

