Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.86. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.