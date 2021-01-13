Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

