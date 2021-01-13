Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) (TSE:HE) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.03

Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) (TSE:HE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 169944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68.

Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) (TSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 million for the quarter.

Hanwei Energy Services Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and supplies high-pressure fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) pipes and fittings for the oil and gas, salt mining, water transmission, and industrial and infrastructure applications in China, Canada, Kazakhstan, and internationally.

