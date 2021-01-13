Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

HASI stock opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,708.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Insiders sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 105.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

