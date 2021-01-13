Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Purchases 377,247 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2,927.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 390,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,247 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for about 11.1% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $29,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $4,072,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $3,516,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,103,120 shares of company stock worth $75,034,153 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NET traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.08. The company had a trading volume of 80,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,216. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -199.53 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.