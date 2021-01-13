Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Invests $549,000 in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 137,346.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 76.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 785,641 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at about $5,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLDR. BidaskClub lowered Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $53,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 289,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,200 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLDR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,500. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $15.50.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

