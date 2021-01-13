Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 127,297 DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. DouYu International makes up about 0.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter worth about $92,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in DouYu International by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 26,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,978. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.12.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.32. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOYU. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised DouYu International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

